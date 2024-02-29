S. Koreans' Overseas Plastic Card Spending Rises In 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published February 29, 2024 | 05:42 PM
South Koreans' overseas plastic card spending rose in double figures in 2023 on strong demand for overseas travel and foreign products, central bank data showed Thursday
SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) South Koreans' overseas plastic card spending rose in double figures in 2023 on strong demand for overseas travel and foreign products, central bank data showed Thursday.
Using credit, debit and prepaid cards, domestic residents spent 19.22 billion U.S. dollars overseas in 2023, up 32.2 percent compared to the previous year, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).
It continued to expand for the third consecutive year after tumbling in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
A surging number of local residents went abroad for travel in 2023 amid the increased online purchase of foreign products.
The number of outbound travelers totaled 22,720,000 in 2023, far higher than 6,550,000 in the previous year.
The direct overseas purchase through online shopping jumped 25.0 percent over the year to 5.17 billion dollars in 2023.
Overseas spending per plastic card gained 6.7 percent to 302 dollars last year.
The number of plastic cards used overseas was 63,563,000 in 2023, up 23.9 percent from a year earlier.
Recent Stories
PTA escalates crackdown on illegal issuance of SIMs
15 dead, 1,359 injured in Punjab road accidents
Shafqat Shah felicitates office bearers of Sukkur Bar Association
China sees surge in air passenger trips in January
Pakistan People's Party (PPP) South Punjab President Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood stre ..
Paris Olympic village ready on time as confidence grows
Boy kidnapped from Jhang, recovered from Multan
Experts suggest special zones to combat smog
Life-saving drugs donated to Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC)
ADB delegation meets LDA DG
Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), ISGS agree to collaborate for S ..
The new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro+ becomes the hottest seller of the year!!!!
More Stories From World
-
China sees surge in air passenger trips in January3 minutes ago
-
Paris Olympic village ready on time as confidence grows10 minutes ago
-
Fears grow in Israel of war with Lebanon's Hezbollah30 minutes ago
-
Putin warns West of nuclear war risk30 minutes ago
-
Drones, snake robot enter wrecked Japan nuclear reactor40 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table40 minutes ago
-
Van Gogh Museum showcases kindred Canadian-Chinese artist Wong50 minutes ago
-
Athletes' village handed over to Paris Olympics organisers50 minutes ago
-
Three people killed in train accident in Swedish town of Orebro50 minutes ago
-
Volkswagen teams up with Chinese EV maker Xpeng to develop intelligent connected vehicles1 hour ago
-
Trial opens in France over 2018 Strasbourg Christmas market attack1 hour ago
-
Medic says 50 killed as Israel fires on Gazans rushing to aid trucks1 hour ago