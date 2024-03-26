Open Menu

S. Koreans See Conservative-liberal Conflict As Most Serious

Published March 26, 2024

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) South Koreans saw the conflict between conservatives and liberals as the most serious social conflict, statistical office data showed Tuesday.

According to Statistics Korea, 82.9 percent of respondents said the conservative-liberal conflict was the most serious in 2023, up 0.3 percentage points compared to the previous year.

The right-left conflict had run high in the country, where conservative and liberal voters tended to be divided more deeply ahead of major elections such as presidential and parliamentary elections.

The parliamentary elections, held once every four years, are scheduled for April 10 this year.

It was followed by the conflict between the poor and the upper-middle classes, which 76.1 percent of respondents considered to be the most serious, and the conflict between employers and employees with 68.9 percent.

The rich-poor and the employer-employee conflicts had resulted from the country's past economic growth strategy that focused mainly on fast growth rather than fair distribution.

