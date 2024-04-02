S. Korea's Agricultural Products Export Hits New High In Q1
Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2024 | 12:50 PM
SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) South Korea's export of agricultural and food products hit a new high in the first quarter due to higher demand from the United States and Europe, government data showed Tuesday.
The outbound shipment of locally-made food and farm goods rose 3.4 percent from a year earlier to reach a fresh quarterly high of 2.27 billion U.S. Dollars during the January-March quarter, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
Exports to the United States gained 14.2 percent to 352 million dollars, while those to the European Union (EU) and Britain jumped 27.
4 percent to 166 million dollars.
Shipment to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) added 3.0 percent to 464 million dollars, but those to Japan declined 7.6 percent to 329 million dollars.
By item, instant noodle shipment surged 30.1 percent over the year to 270 million dollars in the first quarter, while export for processed rice food spiked 34.0 percent to 61 million dollars.
Snack products export expanded 6.3 percent to 165 million dollars in the cited quarter.
Recent Stories
Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway
Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024
Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’
Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge
Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi
Football: Italian Serie A results -
Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commission Bill in NA
Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid
Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid
Israeli PM vows to enact Al Jazeera news broadcast ban
More Stories From World
-
Guatemala, Nicaragua to play FIFA World Cup qualifying warmup7 minutes ago
-
NE China ports handle record high China-Europe freight train trips in Q17 minutes ago
-
China's Inner Mongolia sees installed capacity of new energy topping 100 mln kilowatts7 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge sees record daily vehicle traffic7 minutes ago
-
China's tiger and leopard park sees over 35 cubs born in past year7 minutes ago
-
Coral fossils found in central China17 minutes ago
-
Non administration of oath delays Senate polls in KP: ECP notifies postponement37 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka set Bangladesh 511 to win second Test47 minutes ago
-
Tokyo's Nikkei ends marginally higher57 minutes ago
-
Russia reports drone attacks over 1,000 km from Ukraine57 minutes ago
-
First vessel passes channel opened to aid Baltimore bridge cleanup1 hour ago
-
Portugal to swear in already fragile government1 hour ago