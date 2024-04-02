Open Menu

S. Korea's Agricultural Products Export Hits New High In Q1

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2024 | 01:20 PM

S. Korea's agricultural products export hits new high in Q1

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) South Korea's export of agricultural and food products hit a new high in the first quarter due to higher demand from the United States and Europe, government data showed Tuesday.

The outbound shipment of locally-made food and farm goods rose 3.4 percent from a year earlier to reach a fresh quarterly high of 2.27 billion U.S. Dollars during the January-March quarter, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

Exports to the United States gained 14.2 percent to 352 million dollars, while those to the European Union (EU) and Britain jumped 27.

4 percent to 166 million dollars.

Shipment to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) added 3.0 percent to 464 million dollars, but those to Japan declined 7.6 percent to 329 million dollars.

By item, instant noodle shipment surged 30.1 percent over the year to 270 million dollars in the first quarter, while export for processed rice food spiked 34.0 percent to 61 million dollars.

Snack products export expanded 6.3 percent to 165 million dollars in the cited quarter.

Related Topics

Exports Europe Agriculture European Union Japan South Korea United States From Government Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway

Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway

2 hours ago
 Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission ..

Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'D ..

Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’

11 hours ago
 Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions Lea ..

Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge

14 hours ago
Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi

Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi

14 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results -

Football: Italian Serie A results -

14 hours ago
 Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commissio ..

Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commission Bill in NA

14 hours ago
 Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League pr ..

Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid

14 hours ago
 Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League pr ..

Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid

14 hours ago
 Israeli PM vows to enact Al Jazeera news broadcast ..

Israeli PM vows to enact Al Jazeera news broadcast ban

14 hours ago

More Stories From World