SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :South Korea's air force chief was nominated as new chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), local media reported Monday citing the country's defense ministry.

Air Force Chief of Staff Won In-choul was tapped to succeed Gen. Park Han-ki, who took office in October 2018 as the JCS chairman.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is slated to officially appoint Won after a parliamentary confirmation hearing.

Won was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1984 following his graduation from the Korea Air Force academy.

The 59-year-old served in various commanding pots, including the JCS vice chairman and the chief of the Air Force Operations Command.

On Aug. 28, President Moon nominated Army Chief of Staff Suh Wook as the new defense minister.