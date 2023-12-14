SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) -- South Korea's automotive export grew for the 17th straight month in November due to robust demand for eco-friendly vehicles, government data showed Thursday.

car shipment soared 21.5 percent from a year earlier to 6.53 billion U.S. Dollars in November, continuing to increase since July last year, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The number of exported vehicles was 245,675 in November, up 12.9 percent from a year earlier.

Export for eco-friendly cars jumped 50.

9 percent to 2.22 billion dollars, keeping an upward trend for the 12th month since December last year. The number of exported such vehicles advanced 28.4 percent to 63,481.

Car export to North America surged 51.1 percent, and auto shipment to the European Union added 5.6 percent.

Auto parts shipment rose 3.9 percent to 1.93 billion dollars in November compared to the same month of last year.

The number of vehicles manufactured in local factories slipped 2.5 percent to 370,145 last month.