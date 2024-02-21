Open Menu

S. Korea's Auto Export Grows For 19th Month In January

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2024 | 12:00 PM

S. Korea's auto export grows for 19th month in January

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) South Korea's automotive export grew for the 19th straight month due to robust demand for eco-friendly vehicles, government data showed Wednesday.

car shipment jumped 24.7 percent over the year to 6.21 billion U.S. Dollars in January, continuing to increase since July 2022, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The number of exported vehicles was 245,255 in January, up 23.5 percent from a year earlier.

Export for eco-friendly cars soared 16.0 percent to 2.08 billion dollars, keeping an upward trend for the 14th month since December 2022.

Car export to North America and Asia spiked in double digits, but auto shipment to the European Union (EU) shrank in double figures.

Auto parts shipment expanded 10.8 percent to 1.91 billion dollars in January compared to the same month of 2023.

The number of vehicles, manufactured in local factories, gained 16.9 percent to 358,423 last month.

The number of cars sold in South Korea, including locally-made and imported vehicles, came to 116,152 in January, down 0.4 percent from a year earlier.

Related Topics

European Union Vehicles Car Same South Korea January July December From Government Industry Asia Billion

Recent Stories

SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls nul ..

SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls null and void

44 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

4 hours ago
 US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefi ..

US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..

12 hours ago
 Senate body approves amendment bills

Senate body approves amendment bills

12 hours ago
 AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit t ..

AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley

12 hours ago
Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

13 hours ago
 Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike

Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike

13 hours ago
 SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold worksh ..

SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold workshop

13 hours ago
 Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab

Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab

13 hours ago
 Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal

Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal

13 hours ago
 Poland summons Russian ambassador over Navalny dea ..

Poland summons Russian ambassador over Navalny death

13 hours ago

More Stories From World