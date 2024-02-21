S. Korea's Auto Export Grows For 19th Month In January
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2024 | 12:30 PM
SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) South Korea's automotive export grew for the 19th straight month due to robust demand for eco-friendly vehicles, government data showed Wednesday.
car shipment jumped 24.7 percent over the year to 6.21 billion U.S. Dollars in January, continuing to increase since July 2022, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
The number of exported vehicles was 245,255 in January, up 23.5 percent from a year earlier.
Export for eco-friendly cars soared 16.
0 percent to 2.08 billion dollars, keeping an upward trend for the 14th month since December 2022.
Car export to North America and Asia spiked in double digits, but auto shipment to the European Union (EU) shrank in double figures.
Auto parts shipment expanded 10.8 percent to 1.91 billion dollars in January compared to the same month of 2023.
The number of vehicles, manufactured in local factories, gained 16.9 percent to 358,423 last month.
