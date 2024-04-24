Open Menu

S. Korea's Births Keep Falling In February

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2024 | 12:50 PM

S. Korea's births keep falling in February

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) South Korea's births kept falling in February, fueling worry about a continued slide in the Asian country's population, statistical office data showed Wednesday.

The number of newborn babies shrank 3.3 percent over the year to 19,362 in February, marking the lowest February figure since relevant data began to be compiled in 1981, according to Statistics Korea.

The newborns had been on the decline since October 2022 as young couples delayed or gave up on having children due to economic difficulties such as high housing prices and stubborn unemployment.

The low birth rate fueled worry about the demographic cliff, which refers to a sharp fall in the heads of households eventually leading to a consumption cliff.

The number of marriages slipped 5.0 percent to 16,949 in February compared to the same month of last year, while the number of divorces grew 1.8 percent to 7,354.

The number of deaths increased 9.6 percent to 29,977 in the cited month.

Related Topics

Young Same South Korea February October Asia Housing

Recent Stories

Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special ..

Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special invitation to watch match

33 minutes ago
 Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support ..

Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support during floods

41 minutes ago
 President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi

President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual W ..

Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station

14 hours ago
Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam

Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam

14 hours ago
 Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-sti ..

Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs  

18 hours ago
 Iranian president arrives in Karachi

Iranian president arrives in Karachi

19 hours ago
 Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address i ..

Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons

20 hours ago
 Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

21 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in Chin ..

Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China

22 hours ago

More Stories From World