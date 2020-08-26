(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ):Sentiment among South Korean businesses over economic situations improved for four straight months amid the lingering worry about the COVID-19 outbreak, central bank data showed Wednesday.

The business sentiment index (BSI) stood at 66 in August, up 4 points from the previous month, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

It continued to rise for the fourth consecutive month since May, but the figure stayed below 75 tallied in January, the month before the COVID-19 spread peaked in February and March.

The sentiment was expected to worsen next month as the coronavirus rapidly spread in recent days.

South Korea's daily confirmed COVID-19 cases grew in triple digits for 13 straight days due to infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province traceable to church services and the massive rally held in mid-August.

The BSI for manufacturers gained 7 points over the month to 66 in August, while the index for non-manufacturers added 1 point to 66 in the month.

The results were based on a survey of 2,820 businesses conducted on Aug. 11-19. The reading below 100 indicates pessimists outnumbering optimists.