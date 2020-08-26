UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea's Business Sentiment Improves For 4 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 11:26 PM

S. Korea's business sentiment improves for 4 months

Sentiment among South Korean businesses over economic situations improved for four straight months amid the lingering worry about the COVID-19 outbreak, central bank data showed Wednesday

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ):Sentiment among South Korean businesses over economic situations improved for four straight months amid the lingering worry about the COVID-19 outbreak, central bank data showed Wednesday.

The business sentiment index (BSI) stood at 66 in August, up 4 points from the previous month, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

It continued to rise for the fourth consecutive month since May, but the figure stayed below 75 tallied in January, the month before the COVID-19 spread peaked in February and March.

The sentiment was expected to worsen next month as the coronavirus rapidly spread in recent days.

South Korea's daily confirmed COVID-19 cases grew in triple digits for 13 straight days due to infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province traceable to church services and the massive rally held in mid-August.

The BSI for manufacturers gained 7 points over the month to 66 in August, while the index for non-manufacturers added 1 point to 66 in the month.

The results were based on a survey of 2,820 businesses conducted on Aug. 11-19. The reading below 100 indicates pessimists outnumbering optimists.

Related Topics

Business Bank Seoul Reading North Korea January February March May August Bank Of Khyber Church From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Zimbabwe's central bank caps mobile money transfer ..

22 minutes ago

PPP fails to deliver in consecutive 3 tenures in S ..

43 minutes ago

UN Has No Update on Resuming Syrian Constitutional ..

43 minutes ago

Turkey, US Conduct Joint Exercise in E.Mediterrane ..

43 minutes ago

UAE consumer prices down 2.36 pct YoY

1 hour ago

All DHQs, THQs be upgraded with required health fa ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.