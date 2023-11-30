Open Menu

S. Korea's Central Bank Maintains 2023 Growth Outlook At 1.4 Pct

Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2023 | 06:12 PM

South Korea's central bank on Thursday maintained its 2023 economic growth outlook while lowering next year's growth forecast

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) South Korea's central bank on Thursday maintained its 2023 economic growth outlook while lowering next year's growth forecast.

After the rate-setting meeting, the Bank of Korea (BOK) said real gross domestic product (GDP), adjusted for inflation, was forecast to grow 1.4 percent in 2023. It was unchanged from the previous estimate in August.

The BOK expected the real GDP to expand 2.1 percent in 2024, down from the earlier estimate of 2.2 percent.

The 2024 forecast was lower than 2.2 percent from the International Monetary Fund, the Asian Development Bank and the Korea Development Institute.

The BOK revised up this year's consumer price inflation outlook by 0.1 percentage point to 3.6 percent, while raising next year's inflation forecast by 0.2 percentage points to 2.6 percent.

