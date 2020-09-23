UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea's Childbirth Keeps Record-low Trend In July

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 02:19 PM

S. Korea's childbirth keeps record-low trend in July

South Korea's childbirth kept a record-low trend in July, fueling worry about a so-called demographic cliff, statistical office data showed Wednesday

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :South Korea's childbirth kept a record-low trend in July, fueling worry about a so-called demographic cliff, statistical office data showed Wednesday.

The number of newborn babies was 23,067 in July, down 8.5 percent from a year ago, according to Statistics Korea. It marked the lowest July reading since data began to be compiled in 1981.

The record-low trend continued for 52 straight months. For the first seven months of this year, the childbirth reached 165,730, down 9.8 percent compared to the same period of last year.

The continued slide in newborns came amid the growing social trend of delayed marriage and the falling number of women who are of childbearing age.

The number of marriages was 17,080 in July, down 10.9 percent from a year earlier.

The marriage fall was also attributed to the COVID-19 outbreak that discouraged people from participating in social gatherings such as wedding ceremony.

The number of divorces grew 3.1 percent over the year to 9,787 in July.

The record-low childbirth raised concern about the demographic cliff, which refers to a sudden drop in the heads of household eventually leading to a consumption cliff.

The low birth rate has been a headache for the economy as it leads to the lower workforce amid the rapidly-aging population, which could drag down the country's growth potential.

The number of deaths was 23,963 in July, up 3.2 percent from a year earlier.

Because of the fast fall in childbirth and the rising death, the country's population kept skidding for nine straight months through July.

Related Topics

Marriage Same Reading July Women National University From

Recent Stories

Uzbekistan to introduce national identity cards

27 seconds ago

EU-China ties important for pandemic-hit world eco ..

29 seconds ago

Putin Suggests Looking Into Other Scenarios of Nav ..

30 seconds ago

Lukashenko Sworn-In as Belarusian President - Belt ..

32 seconds ago

Saudi Arabia to gradually lift ban on performing U ..

4 minutes ago

Fesco issues shutdown programme

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.