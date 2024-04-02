S. Korea's Construction Contracts Rebound In Q4
Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2024 | 01:00 PM
SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) South Korea's construction contracts rebounded in five quarters due to a low-base effect, government data showed Tuesday.
Contracts for construction work stood at 72.0 trillion won (53.3 billion U.S. Dollars) in the October-December quarter of 2023, up 7.9 percent from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
It marked the first rebound in five quarters on the back of the low-base effect, caused by the construction contracts in the fourth quarter of 2022 that tumbled 18.4 percent on a yearly basis.
Public construction contracts, ordered by the central and local governments as well as public institutions, advanced 30.5 percent over the year to 22.3 trillion won (16.5 billion dollars) in the fourth quarter of last year.
Private construction contracts added 0.1 percent to 49.6 trillion won (36.7 billion dollars).
By type, civil engineering contracts jumped 28.1 percent to 22.9 trillion won (16.9 billion dollars) on strong demand for industrial facilities, while construction contracts rose 0.5 percent to 49.1 trillion won (36.3 billion dollars).
Recent Stories
Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway
Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024
Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’
Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge
Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi
Football: Italian Serie A results -
Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commission Bill in NA
Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid
Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid
Israeli PM vows to enact Al Jazeera news broadcast ban
More Stories From World
-
China condemns Israel strike on Iranian consular annex in Syria8 minutes ago
-
China renews yellow alert for severe convective weather8 minutes ago
-
Iran president says Israel's Syria attack 'will not go unanswered'8 minutes ago
-
Bullet train services suspended in parts of eastern Japan9 minutes ago
-
Australian state uses AI to predict flood risks9 minutes ago
-
Guatemala, Nicaragua to play FIFA World Cup qualifying warmup18 minutes ago
-
NE China ports handle record high China-Europe freight train trips in Q119 minutes ago
-
China's Inner Mongolia sees installed capacity of new energy topping 100 mln kilowatts19 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge sees record daily vehicle traffic19 minutes ago
-
S. Korea's agricultural products export hits new high in Q119 minutes ago
-
China's tiger and leopard park sees over 35 cubs born in past year19 minutes ago
-
Coral fossils found in central China29 minutes ago