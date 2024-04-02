Open Menu

S. Korea's Construction Contracts Rebound In Q4

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2024 | 01:00 PM

S. Korea's construction contracts rebound in Q4

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) South Korea's construction contracts rebounded in five quarters due to a low-base effect, government data showed Tuesday.

Contracts for construction work stood at 72.0 trillion won (53.3 billion U.S. Dollars) in the October-December quarter of 2023, up 7.9 percent from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

It marked the first rebound in five quarters on the back of the low-base effect, caused by the construction contracts in the fourth quarter of 2022 that tumbled 18.4 percent on a yearly basis.

Public construction contracts, ordered by the central and local governments as well as public institutions, advanced 30.5 percent over the year to 22.3 trillion won (16.5 billion dollars) in the fourth quarter of last year.

Private construction contracts added 0.1 percent to 49.6 trillion won (36.7 billion dollars).

By type, civil engineering contracts jumped 28.1 percent to 22.9 trillion won (16.9 billion dollars) on strong demand for industrial facilities, while construction contracts rose 0.5 percent to 49.1 trillion won (36.3 billion dollars).

Related Topics

South Korea From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway

Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway

2 hours ago
 Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission ..

Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'D ..

Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’

11 hours ago
 Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions Lea ..

Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge

13 hours ago
Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi

Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi

13 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results -

Football: Italian Serie A results -

13 hours ago
 Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commissio ..

Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commission Bill in NA

14 hours ago
 Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League pr ..

Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid

14 hours ago
 Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League pr ..

Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid

14 hours ago
 Israeli PM vows to enact Al Jazeera news broadcast ..

Israeli PM vows to enact Al Jazeera news broadcast ban

14 hours ago

More Stories From World