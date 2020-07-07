South Korea's confirmed COVID-19 cases rose fast in recent weeks on the spread of the mutant virus that brought about a series of small cluster infections across the country

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :South Korea's confirmed COVID-19 cases rose fast in recent weeks on the spread of the mutant virus that brought about a series of small cluster infections across the country.

The country reported 44 more cases of the COVID-19 as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 13,181, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

The daily caseload hovered below 50 for the second consecutive day after having stayed above 60 for three days amid the continued small cluster infections and imported cases.

Of the new cases, 24 were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,714 while gaining in double figures for 12 straight days.

Since the first confirmed case was reported here in late January, South Korea saw an explosive growth in the COVID-19 infections in February and March owing to cases linked to the church services of a homegrown minor religious sect, called Sincheonji, in Daegu.

Daegu, about 300 km southeast of the capital Seoul, was once the epicenter of the COVID-19 spread as the biggest cluster of contagions was found in the metropolis with a 2.5-million population. Sincheonji members were known to sit on the floor closely side by side during church services.

The country's confirmed cases topped 10,000 in early April, but the government managed to flatten the virus curve by massive testing and contact tracing, as well as the social distancing campaign.

With the flattened virus curve, the government relaxed the social distancing campaign in early May, but a series of small cluster infections have since begun to be found mostly traceable to clubs and bars at the nightlife district of Itaewon in downtown Seoul.

The small cluster infections were initially tied to the Itaewon district, but it spread to the broader Seoul metropolitan area and has currently been contagious outside the capital area.

The country's health authorities attributed the recent small cluster infections to the GH genetic strain of the COVID-19 that is known to have mutated from the S strain.

The KCDC sequenced genomes of 526 COVID-19 patients and spotted the GH clade from 333 cases, or 63.3 percent of the total. The GH clade is believed to spread the maximum of six times faster than other types of the virus.

It was followed by V clade with 127 cases, S clade with 33 cases, GR clade with 19 cases, G clade with 10 cases and other strain with four cases respectively.

The COVID-19 virus is classified into seven strains in accordance with an amino acid, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). South Korea has not identified L clade yet.

KCDC Director Jeong Eun-kyeong told a press briefing on Monday that the GH clade had been detected in cases linked to the Itaewon cluster infection in early May and the cluster infection of North Gyeongsang province in early April, saying that S and V strain viruses were mostly found in the country before April.

Jeong noted that the GH clade was estimated to have been imported from Europe or the United States from March to April given the high number of foreigners entering South Korea at the time, adding that the imported virus was leading the recent viral spread.