(@ChaudhryMAli88)

South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun will visit Washington this week for talks with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesda

SEOUL (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun will visit Washington this week for talks with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.

Choi will make a three-day trip to Washington through Friday at the invitation of Biegun.

It would be the first such visit by Choi since he took office on Aug. 18.

During the talks, Choi and Biegun will make a comprehensive discussion on issues of mutual concern, including the overall South Korea-U.S. relations and regional situations, the Seoul ministry said.

The two diplomats held phone talks on Sept. 2, agreeing to meet as early as possible. Choi is the former presidential secretary for peace planning.