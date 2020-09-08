UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea's Diplomat To Visit Washington For Talks With Biegun

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 01:28 PM

S. Korea's diplomat to visit Washington for talks with Biegun

South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun will visit Washington this week for talks with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesda

SEOUL (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun will visit Washington this week for talks with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.

Choi will make a three-day trip to Washington through Friday at the invitation of Biegun.

It would be the first such visit by Choi since he took office on Aug. 18.

During the talks, Choi and Biegun will make a comprehensive discussion on issues of mutual concern, including the overall South Korea-U.S. relations and regional situations, the Seoul ministry said.

The two diplomats held phone talks on Sept. 2, agreeing to meet as early as possible. Choi is the former presidential secretary for peace planning.

Related Topics

Washington Visit Seoul North Korea

Recent Stories

New smart system ‘Fawri Tick ’ to combat illeg ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan records five deaths, 330 new cases of Cor ..

18 minutes ago

Roof collapsed kills man in Sialkot

3 minutes ago

MoCC committed for 'Clean Green Pakistan'

3 minutes ago

KPT shipping intelligence report

3 minutes ago

330 new Coronavirus cases reported; total tally re ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.