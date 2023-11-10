(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) South Korea's domestic supply in the manufacturing industry fell for the fourth straight quarter owing to the reduction in both domestic production and imported manufacturing products, statistical office data showed Friday.

The index for domestic manufacturing supply, including the domestically produced and imported manufacturing products, stood at 101.6 in the July-September quarter, down 4.1 percent from a year earlier, according to Statistics Korea.

It decreased 1.7 percent in the second quarter and 0.4 percent in the first quarter this year after sliding 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter of last year.

The products supply by local manufacturers dwindled 1.6 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, continuing to decline for the fourth successive quarter.

The import of manufacturing products dropped 9.2 percent in the third quarter after inching down 0.1 percent in the previous quarter.