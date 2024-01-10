Open Menu

S. Korea's Employment Grows 327,000 In 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2024 | 12:10 PM

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) South Korea's employment growth slowed down last year on the manufacturing industry's slump and the faltering real estate market, statistical office data showed Wednesday.

The number of the employed people aged 15 or higher increased 327,000 over the year to 28,416,000 in 2023 after surging 816,000 in the previous year, according to Statistics Korea.

The labor market remained sluggish amid the lingering economic uncertainties, affected by the weak manufacturing sector and the high interest rates leading to the housing market downturn.

The number of jobs among manufacturers diminished 43,000 in 2023 after expanding 135,000 in the previous year.

Jobs lost in the wholesale and retail and the real estate sectors stood at 37,000 and 18,000 last year.

Employment in the health and social welfare services and the eatery and lodging segments advanced 143,000 and 114,000 respectively.

The overall job increase was driven by the elderly people. The number of jobs for those aged 60 or older expanded 366,000 in 2023 compared to the previous year, but the figures for those in their 20s and 40s fell 82,000 and 54,000 each.

