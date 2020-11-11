(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :South Korea's employment loss hit the highest in six months amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, statistical office data showed Wednesday.

The number of those employed came in at 27,088,000 in October, down 421,000 from the same month of last year, according to Statistics Korea. It marked the fastest fall since April.

The job loss continued for eight months running, with contractions of 195,000 in March, 476,000 in April, 392,000 in May, 352,000 in June, 277,000 in July, 274,000 in August and 392,000 in September each.

The number of those unemployed was 1,028,000 in October, up 164,000 from a year earlier.

Jobless rate rose 0.7 percentage points over the year to 3.7 percent in October, marking the highest October reading since 2000.