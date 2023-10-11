Open Menu

S. Korea's Export Falls 1.7 Pct In Oct. 1-10

Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2023 | 12:20 PM

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) -- South Korea's exports kept falling for the first 10 days of this month due to the continued slump in semiconductor shipment, customs office data showed Wednesday.

Export came to 11.59 billion U.S. Dollars in the Oct. 1-10 period, down 1.7 percent from the same period of last year, according to Korea Customs Service.

The outbound shipment kept skidding for the 12th consecutive month through September.

Chip export declined 5.4 percent, while shipment for auto parts, ships and precision machinery retreated in double figures.

car shipment jumped 14.7 percent, and exports for oil products and computers gained ground in the 10-day period.

Import increased 8.4 percent from a year earlier to 16.93 billion dollars for the first 10 days of October, sending the trade deficit to 5.34 billion dollars.

