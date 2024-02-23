Open Menu

S. Korea's Fisheries Output Rebounds In 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2024 | 01:00 PM

S. Korea's fisheries output rebounds in 2023

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) South Korea's fisheries output rebounded last year compared to the previous year owing to higher fish stocks, statistical office data showed Friday.

Total fisheries output grew 1.9 percent from a year earlier to 3.68 million tons in 2023 after reducing in the previous year, according to Statistics Korea.

Output in both offshore and deep-sea fishing climbed in single digit last year on the back of increased fish stocks, but aquacultural production inched down 0.2 percent to 2.27 million tons.

The output of aquatic products from inland fishing tumbled 12.1 percent to 43,000 tons due to weaker consumption.

In terms of value, the total fisheries output added 0.4 percent over the year to 9.29 trillion won (7 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2023, affected by higher product prices in the offshore fisheries.

Related Topics

South Korea Stocks From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Shadab Khan attribute Islamabad United’s loss to ..

Shadab Khan attribute Islamabad United’s loss to DRS

13 minutes ago
 JC Okays name of Justice Shahzad Ahmed Khan as new ..

JC Okays name of Justice Shahzad Ahmed Khan as new LHC CJ

19 minutes ago
 IMF vows to collaborate with Pakistan’s newly el ..

IMF vows to collaborate with Pakistan’s newly elected govt

54 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab ..

Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab chief minister today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024

5 hours ago
Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terroris ..

Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terrorist' murders of Muslim family

13 hours ago
 Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Si ..

Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Six Nations, says Townsend

13 hours ago
 Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islam ..

Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad in low-scoring fixture

13 hours ago
 Pakistan to present position on Israel in ICJ on F ..

Pakistan to present position on Israel in ICJ on Friday: FO Spokesperson

13 hours ago
 Dr Najeeb emphasis on completing IMF program

Dr Najeeb emphasis on completing IMF program

14 hours ago
 Ferrari's Sainz speeds to top of F1 test charts

Ferrari's Sainz speeds to top of F1 test charts

14 hours ago

More Stories From World