SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) South Korea's fisheries output rebounded last year compared to the previous year owing to higher fish stocks, statistical office data showed Friday.

Total fisheries output grew 1.9 percent from a year earlier to 3.68 million tons in 2023 after reducing in the previous year, according to Statistics Korea.

Output in both offshore and deep-sea fishing climbed in single digit last year on the back of increased fish stocks, but aquacultural production inched down 0.2 percent to 2.27 million tons.

The output of aquatic products from inland fishing tumbled 12.1 percent to 43,000 tons due to weaker consumption.

In terms of value, the total fisheries output added 0.4 percent over the year to 9.29 trillion won (7 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2023, affected by higher product prices in the offshore fisheries.