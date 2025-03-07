S. Korea's Impeached President Yoon Released From Detention After Court Ruling
Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2025 | 11:50 AM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) A South Korean court cancelled the arrest of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday, allowing his release.
The suspended president's lawyers had filed a request to cancel his arrest last month, arguing his detention was unlawful because the prosecution waited too long to indict him.
"It is reasonable to conclude that the indictment was filed after the defendant's detention period had expired," said a document from the Seoul Central District Court.
"To ensure procedural clarity and eliminate any doubts regarding the legality of the investigative process, it would be appropriate to issue a decision to cancel the detention," the court added.
Yoon, a former prosecutor, plunged democratic South Korea into turmoil in December by briefly suspending civilian rule and sending soldiers into parliament.
He has been charged with insurrection for his martial law declaration, which lawmakers voted down within hours before impeaching him.
The 64-year-old resisted arrest for two weeks in a tense stand-off between his security team and investigators at his official residence in Seoul, but was finally taken into custody on January 15.
He also faces an impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court, which will determine whether his removal from office is upheld.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Media organises ‘Shams Ramadan e-sports tournament’
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2025
Sharjah showcases its tourist destinations at ITB Berlin 2025
Hazza bin Zayed receives well-wishers for holy month of Ramadan
184 kilogrammes of narcotics seized by Abu Dhabi Police; two Asians arrested
Magnitude 4.19 quake recorded 131 kilometers north of Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque- Abu Dhabi welcomed over 6.5 million worshippers, visi ..
Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme in Pakistan
Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes of urgent humanitarian aid to G ..
European rocket aims for first commercial launch after delays
Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury
More Stories From World
-
Australians told 'prepare for worst' as tropical cyclone nears2 minutes ago
-
S. Korea's impeached President Yoon released from detention after court ruling2 minutes ago
-
Trump signs executive order establishing 'Strategic Bitcoin Reserve'12 minutes ago
-
UK appeal court to rule over jail terms for environment activists12 minutes ago
-
Ukraine energy infrastructure 'under massive' attack by Russia: minister12 minutes ago
-
Musk's SpaceX faces setback with new Starship upper stage loss52 minutes ago
-
Brazilian teen Fonseca into Indian Wells second round52 minutes ago
-
Australians told 'prepare for worst' as tropical cyclone nears1 hour ago
-
Two armies, one goal: stopping Mexico-US migration1 hour ago
-
'Fake' Rubens masterpiece debate reignited by new book1 hour ago
-
Pakistan calls for 'decisive steps' to resolve multi-dimensional crisis in Yemen2 hours ago
-
Asian stocks, bitcoin down as trade uncertainty roils markets2 hours ago