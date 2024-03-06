SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) South Korea's imported car sale fell in double digits last month owing to less business days and lingering worry about economic slowdown, industry data showed Wednesday.

The number of imported vehicles sold here was 16,237 in February, down 24.9 percent from a year earlier, according to the Korea automobile Importers & Distributors Association (KAIDA).

The double-digit reduction came as high interest rates at home and abroad weakened domestic demand for foreign luxury vehicles in addition to less working days caused by the Lunar New Year's holiday.

German automaker BMW ranked first in terms of automotive sales here among foreign companies by selling 6,089 units last month.

Another German carmaker Mercedes-Benz came next with domestic sale of 3,592 units, followed by Volvo with 961 units, Lexus with 919 units and Porsche with 828 units.

The number of European models sold here was 13,381 last month, accounting for 82.4 percent of the total. Japanese and U.S. brands recorded the market share of 10.9 percent and 6.7 percent each.