SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) -- South Korea's imported car sales fell last month owing to fewer business days, industry data showed Friday.

The number of imported vehicles sold here was 22,565 in September, down 5.

7 percent from a year earlier, according to the Korea automobile Importers & Distributors Association (KAIDA).

The single-digit reduction was attributable to fewer working days caused by the Chuseok holiday, a traditional autumn harvest festival in South Korea that fell in late September.

For the first nine months of this year, the imported vehicle sales totaled 197,742 units, down 1.2 percent compared to the same period of last year.