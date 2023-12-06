Open Menu

S. Korea's Industrial Lending Grows Faster In Q3

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2023 | 07:58 PM

South Korea's industrial lending grew faster in the third quarter owing to strong demand from both manufacturers and services companies, central bank data showed Wednesday

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) -- South Korea's industrial lending grew faster in the third quarter owing to strong demand from both manufacturers and services companies, central bank data showed Wednesday.

Debts owed by all industries to deposit-taking financial institutions amounted to 1,875.7 trillion won (1.4 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of September, up 32.3 trillion won (24.

6 billion dollars) from three months ago, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The industrial lending growth gained speed this year with the expansion of 20.9 trillion won (15.9 billion dollars) in the first quarter and 24.8 trillion won (18.9 billion dollars) in the second quarter.

Loan to manufacturers grew 10.3 trillion won (7.9 billion dollars) in the July-September quarter after rising 5.6 trillion won (4.3 billion dollars) in the previous quarter.

