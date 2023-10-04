Open Menu

S. Korea's Industrial Output Grows In August

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2023 | 05:27 PM

S. Korea's industrial output grows in August

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) -- South Korea's industrial output grew the most in two and a half years thanks to a double-digit increase in semiconductor production, statistical office data showed Wednesday.

The seasonally-adjusted production index in all industries, which exclude the agriculture, livestock and fishery sector, gained 2.2 percent in August from a month earlier, according to Statistics Korea.

It marked the fastest expansion in two and a half years since February 2021.

Production in the mining and manufacturing industry went up 5.

5 percent in August on a monthly basis after falling 2.0 percent in July and 1.6 percent in June.

Semiconductor output jumped 13.4 percent in the cited month, and the production of machinery equipment and cars added 9.7 percent and 5.7 percent, respectively.

Among manufacturers, inventory expanded 4.0 percent on the increased inventory in chips and cars.

The ratio of inventory to shipment in the manufacturing industry stood at 124.6 percent in August, up 0.3 percentage points from the previous month.

Related Topics

Agriculture South Korea February June July August All From Industry

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADI ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADIPEC 2023

14 minutes ago
 UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transf ..

UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transform energy and renewable chemi ..

59 minutes ago
 OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Dri ..

OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Drive Technological Advancements ..

1 hour ago
 The army chief's monitoring of all operations incl ..

The army chief's monitoring of all operations including smuggling, dollar hoardi ..

1 hour ago
 ADM wins British Safety Council Award in Internati ..

ADM wins British Safety Council Award in International Safety Award

2 hours ago
 SAPAG VALVES expands Middle East presence with new ..

SAPAG VALVES expands Middle East presence with new Dubai office

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre launches flu vaccin ..

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre launches flu vaccination campaign under the theme ..

2 hours ago
 NEA, ENEC to explore innovative financing approach ..

NEA, ENEC to explore innovative financing approaches at COP28 through Net Zero N ..

2 hours ago
 French companies at ADIPEC join forces to accelera ..

French companies at ADIPEC join forces to accelerate additive manufacturing for ..

3 hours ago
 Borouge, Tadweer sign partnership to explore recyc ..

Borouge, Tadweer sign partnership to explore recycling opportunities in Abu Dhab ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Lesotho on Indepe ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Lesotho on Independence Day

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From World