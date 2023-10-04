SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) -- South Korea's industrial output grew the most in two and a half years thanks to a double-digit increase in semiconductor production, statistical office data showed Wednesday.

The seasonally-adjusted production index in all industries, which exclude the agriculture, livestock and fishery sector, gained 2.2 percent in August from a month earlier, according to Statistics Korea.

It marked the fastest expansion in two and a half years since February 2021.

Production in the mining and manufacturing industry went up 5.

5 percent in August on a monthly basis after falling 2.0 percent in July and 1.6 percent in June.

Semiconductor output jumped 13.4 percent in the cited month, and the production of machinery equipment and cars added 9.7 percent and 5.7 percent, respectively.

Among manufacturers, inventory expanded 4.0 percent on the increased inventory in chips and cars.

The ratio of inventory to shipment in the manufacturing industry stood at 124.6 percent in August, up 0.3 percentage points from the previous month.