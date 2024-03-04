S. Korea's Industrial Output Rises For 3rd Month In January
Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2024 | 12:40 PM
SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) South Korea's industrial output rose for the third consecutive month due to a surge in construction production, statistical office data showed Monday.
The seasonally-adjusted production index in all industries, which exclude the agriculture, livestock and fishery sector, grew 0.4 percent in January from a month earlier after gaining 0.3 percent in November and 0.4 percent in December last year, according to Statistics Korea.
Production in the construction industry advanced 12.4 percent in January, marking the first rebound in four months on the back of solid construction of apartments and factories.
Output in the service industry added 0.1 percent, but production in the public administration sector fell 0.7 percent.
Production among manufacturers declined 1.4 percent in January on a monthly basis after retreating 0.6 percent in the previous month.
Semiconductor output shrank 8.6 percent, turning downward in three months, while production in automobiles and machinery equipment diminished 3.2 percent and 11.2 percent each.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2024
PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock
Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body
KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..
Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF
Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..
More Stories From World
-
New Zealand trials using hydrogen in aviation for first time16 minutes ago
-
5.3-magnitude quake hits 29 km NNW of Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan -- USGS16 minutes ago
-
AI bot 'Jennifer' calling California voters for Congress hopeful26 minutes ago
-
Baez wins Chile Open title26 minutes ago
-
1st LD: China's top political advisory body starts annual session26 minutes ago
-
Tokyo's Nikkei index ends above 40,000 for first time56 minutes ago
-
Malaysian PM 'happy to reopen' MH370 search if compelling evidence found1 hour ago
-
Delegates, not votes, unlock the gates for White House race1 hour ago
-
Slumping Girona and limp Barcelona fail to exploit Real's Liga slip2 hours ago
-
Super Tuesday, America's multi-state voting bonanza2 hours ago
-
Paris Fashion Week highlights: teddies, kids and a phone ban2 hours ago
-
Asian stocks rise on US gains ahead of key China policy meeting2 hours ago