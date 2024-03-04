SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) South Korea's industrial output rose for the third consecutive month due to a surge in construction production, statistical office data showed Monday.

The seasonally-adjusted production index in all industries, which exclude the agriculture, livestock and fishery sector, grew 0.4 percent in January from a month earlier after gaining 0.3 percent in November and 0.4 percent in December last year, according to Statistics Korea.

Production in the construction industry advanced 12.4 percent in January, marking the first rebound in four months on the back of solid construction of apartments and factories.

Output in the service industry added 0.1 percent, but production in the public administration sector fell 0.7 percent.

Production among manufacturers declined 1.4 percent in January on a monthly basis after retreating 0.6 percent in the previous month.

Semiconductor output shrank 8.6 percent, turning downward in three months, while production in automobiles and machinery equipment diminished 3.2 percent and 11.2 percent each.