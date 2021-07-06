THE VATICAN CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) South Korean National Intelligence Service chief Park Jie-won has said he is engaged in efforts to organize Pope Francis' possible visit to North Korea, the Catholic Fides news agency reported Tuesday, citing sources.

The official reportedly made a statement at a Catholic Eucharist in South Korea's Mokpo, noting that he would discuss the potential visit with Archbishop Kim Hee-jung and the apostolic nuncio in the country.

In the early 2000s, Park served as chief secretary under President Kim Dae-jung and actively took part in setting up the first inter-Korean summit, bringing together South Korean and North Korean leaders.

In October 2018, a Vatican official reportedly confirmed Pope Francis' readiness to visit North Korea, after South Korean President Moon Jae-in extended Kim Jong Un's invitation for the pontiff to visit Pyongyang.