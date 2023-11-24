Open Menu

S. Korea's Job Growth Slows For 5th Quarter In Q2

Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2023 | 01:30 PM

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) South Korea's job growth slowed for the fifth consecutive quarter in the second quarter due to lower employment for those in 20s, statistical office data showed Friday.

The number of wage and salary workers totaled 20,584,000 in the April-June quarter, up 379,000 from a year earlier, according to Statistics Korea.

After peaking at 752,000 in the first quarter of last year, the job growth continued to slow down for the fifth straight quarter on the back of the lower youth employment.

The number of jobs among those in 20s or lower shrank 68,000 during the second quarter, keeping a downward trend for the third successive quarter.

The figure for those in 60s or higher expanded 290,000, while the readings for those in 50s and 30s rose 97,000 and 56,000, respectively.

Employment in the health and social welfare industry logged the highest increase of 108,000 in the second quarter, followed by the growth of 51,000 in the eatery and lodging sector and 49,000 in the manufacturing industry.

The number of jobs lost in the education and the real estate sectors stood at 5,000 and 2,000, respectively.

