Open Menu

S. Korea's Jobless Claims Fall 6.3 Pct In December

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2024 | 12:20 PM

S. Korea's jobless claims fall 6.3 pct in December

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) South Korea's jobless claims fell last month, marking the first slide last year, labor ministry data showed Monday.

The number of new applicants for job-seeking benefits stood at 93,000 in December, down 6.3 percent from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Employment and Labor.

The number rebounded in January last year on rising worry about an economic slowdown, but turned downward for the first time in 12 months last month.

The benefit applicants reduced in the public administration and the wholesale and retail industries, but those in the information and communication and the health and social welfare sectors gained last month.

The job-seeking benefits are offered by the government to help the unemployed seek jobs, taking up a majority of unemployment benefits. It is financed by the state employment insurance fund.

The number of benefit receivers totaled 512,000 in December, up 1.9 percent from a year earlier. It kept an upward trend for the 11th consecutive month since February.

The total payment of job-seeking benefits gained 1.3 percent to 758.7 billion won (576.3 million U.S. Dollars) in the cited month.

The per-capita payment shrank 0.6 percent to 1,481,000 won (1,130 dollars) last month.

Related Topics

South Korea January February December From Government Billion Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Five policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

Five policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

1 day ago
 Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

2 days ago
Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on ..

Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on March 7

2 days ago
 Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderl ..

Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderland in FA Cup

2 days ago
 Commissioner for achieving 100 % target of anti-po ..

Commissioner for achieving 100 % target of anti-polio vaccination

2 days ago
 Under constant Israeli attacks on Gaza, children f ..

Under constant Israeli attacks on Gaza, children facing malnutrition, disease: U ..

2 days ago
 Two killed in separate accidents

Two killed in separate accidents

2 days ago
 Kohat police conducts search operations in Jerma

Kohat police conducts search operations in Jerma

2 days ago

More Stories From World