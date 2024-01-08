SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) South Korea's jobless claims fell last month, marking the first slide last year, labor ministry data showed Monday.

The number of new applicants for job-seeking benefits stood at 93,000 in December, down 6.3 percent from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Employment and Labor.

The number rebounded in January last year on rising worry about an economic slowdown, but turned downward for the first time in 12 months last month.

The benefit applicants reduced in the public administration and the wholesale and retail industries, but those in the information and communication and the health and social welfare sectors gained last month.

The job-seeking benefits are offered by the government to help the unemployed seek jobs, taking up a majority of unemployment benefits. It is financed by the state employment insurance fund.

The number of benefit receivers totaled 512,000 in December, up 1.9 percent from a year earlier. It kept an upward trend for the 11th consecutive month since February.

The total payment of job-seeking benefits gained 1.3 percent to 758.7 billion won (576.3 million U.S. Dollars) in the cited month.

The per-capita payment shrank 0.6 percent to 1,481,000 won (1,130 dollars) last month.