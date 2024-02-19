Open Menu

S. Korea's Kim, Park Win Short Track Crystal Globes

Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2024 | 12:30 PM

WARSAW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) South Korea's Kim Gil-li and Park Ji-won were crowned the best short track speed skaters in the world during the final event of the ISU World Cup in Gdansk, Poland on Monday.

In the last chapter of the season, Park won the men's 1,000m race with 1:28.193 to retain his Crystal Globe with 1,071 points in the overall classification. His compatriot Kim Gun-woo finished second in 1:28.304, and Kosei Hayashi of Japan finished third in 1:28.313.

Canada's Steven Dubois captured the men's 500m title in 40.303 seconds, followed by Kazakhstan's Denis Nikisha with 41.

051 and Michal Niewinski of Poland with 41.158. Dubois collected 1,052 points in the general classification to end a campaign with a silver medal, just behind Park. His compatriot William Dandjinou was third.

Kristen Santos-Griswold of the United States went for her second triumph of the weekend as she won the women's 1,000m with 1:32.944. South Korea's Kim Gil-li finished second in 1:33.037 to defend her first position in the general classification. Kim earned 1,211 points, 31 more than second-placed Santos-Griswold.

