(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) South Korea's military did not record any unusual movement from North Korea's military following the launch of Seoul's domestically developed space rocket Nuri (KSLV-II) last week, the spokesperson of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Col. Kim Jun-rak said Monday.

"The intelligence authorities of South Korea and the United States have been closely cooperating and keeping close tabs on the (North Korean military) movements ... But there have been no unusual movements," the spokesperson said as quoted by Yonhap news agency.

The launch of Nuri took place on October 21, amid tensions with North Korea over its testing of a submarine-launched ballistic missile on the previous day.

North Korea's foreign ministry issued a statement saying that the test launch was not aimed at any particular country and stressed that United States' criticism of the technologies that the North was developing was a "clear expression of double-standards."

Under sanctions imposed on the North by the United Nations Security Council, North Korea is not allowed to launch ballistic missiles. The country instead launches long-range rockets under what it claims to be a space development program.

Nuri was in development for over 10 years and cost the nation almost $1.8 billion.