UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea's Moon Calls For Tougher COVID-19 Measures At Churches Amid Spike In Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 06:35 PM

S. Korea's Moon Calls for Tougher COVID-19 Measures at Churches Amid Spike in Cases

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has instructed the government to step up quarantine measures at churches in a bid to curb a surge in COVID-19 cases related to new clusters of infections in the places of worship, presidential spokesman Kang Min-seok said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) South Korean President Moon Jae-in has instructed the government to step up quarantine measures at churches in a bid to curb a surge in COVID-19 cases related to new clusters of infections in the places of worship, presidential spokesman Kang Min-seok said on Friday.

South Korea has recently seen an increase in the number of domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, with new clusters of infections being detected in churches and a gathering of employees at a fast-food restaurant. On Friday, South Korea confirmed 85 new locally transmitted infections with 46 of them being linked to churches.

"[The president instructed the government to] take steps to strengthen quarantine over churches, while respecting religious freedom," Kang said, as quoted by the South Korean Yonhap news agency.

The spokesman also said that a church in northern Seoul run by Reverend Jun Kwang-hoon � one of the new clusters of infections � planned to join an anti-government street rally in the central Seoul area of Gwangwhamun scheduled for this weekend despite an administrative order by the city authorities banning the demonstration over coronavirus concerns.

According to the president, the government's response to the pandemic may "crumble" due to such actions by some churches, Kang added.

Related Topics

Seoul South Korea North Korea May Church Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Thailand Eyeing Russian Coronavirus Vaccine - Heal ..

1 minute ago

Turkey to Continue Drilling in Eastern Mediterrane ..

1 minute ago

University of Sindh organizes webinar in connectio ..

1 minute ago

HRW demands impartial inquiry into killings of thr ..

25 minutes ago

Italy welcomes announcement of agreement to normal ..

37 minutes ago

PM says Pakistan’s economy is heading in right d ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.