UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea's Moon Pays Rare Visit To Spy Agency For Briefing On Reform Progress - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 02:20 AM

S. Korea's Moon Pays Rare Visit to Spy Agency for Briefing on Reform Progress - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday visited the headquarters of the national spy agency in Seoul for a briefing on its reform progress, the Yonhap news agency reported.

This is his second visit to the agency. The first one took place in July 2018.

A reform of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), which was accused of oppressing political dissidents, was at the heart of Moon's election campaign in 2017, the media outlet noted.

A revised law in 2020 barred the agency from performing local surveillance operations and switched its focus to collecting information related to North Korea and overseas interests.

During the visit, the NIS director, Park Jie-won, briefed Moon on the reorganization and a unique program to train "white hackers."

Related Topics

Election Visit Progress Nis Seoul North Korea July 2017 2018 2020 Media From

Recent Stories

Citizens must counter negative propaganda against ..

2 hours ago

SU's SFAO meets, finalizes scholarships

2 hours ago

CM Balochistan taking practical steps to provide f ..

2 hours ago

Biden Administration to Revise Trump Policies on E ..

2 hours ago

Ireland hit back with eight-wicket win over the Ne ..

2 hours ago

Aymeric Laporte debuts for Spain against Portugal

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.