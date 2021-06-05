(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday visited the headquarters of the national spy agency in Seoul for a briefing on its reform progress, the Yonhap news agency reported.

This is his second visit to the agency. The first one took place in July 2018.

A reform of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), which was accused of oppressing political dissidents, was at the heart of Moon's election campaign in 2017, the media outlet noted.

A revised law in 2020 barred the agency from performing local surveillance operations and switched its focus to collecting information related to North Korea and overseas interests.

During the visit, the NIS director, Park Jie-won, briefed Moon on the reorganization and a unique program to train "white hackers."