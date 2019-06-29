(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) South Korean President Moon Jae-in noted the constructive role Russia is playing in achieving peace on the Korean Peninsula during his recent talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the South Korean presidential administration has said in a statement.

Putin and Moon met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka on Friday.

"President Moon Jae-in said that Russia's constructive role helped the process of advancing peace on the Korean Peninsula, adding that he planned to further maintain close contacts and cooperation with Russia," the statement read.

Moon also thanked Putin for his move to emphasize the need to reach the full denuclearization of the Korea Peninsula through dialogue at his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The statement noted that Putin said he appreciated Moon's efforts for the inter-Korean dialogue and expressed support for providing humanitarian assistance to North Korea.

Moreover, during their meeting, Putin addressed his talks with Kim. Putin said that Kim had mentioned security guarantees to North Korea as one of the key denuclearization issues, according to the South Korean presidential administration.

Putin and Kim met for their landmark summit in Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok in late April. Both leaders called their negotiations successful and substantive.