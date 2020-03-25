South Korean President Moon Jae-in plans to tell other G20 leaders about Seoul's experience in containing the spread of COVID-19 during the upcoming virtual summit, his office said on Wednesday

The summit on COVID-19 will be held on Thursday via video conference at the initiative of Saudi Arabia, which currently chairs the group.

"President Moon Jae-in is expected to share with the international community the Republic of Korea's experience in an effective response to COVID-19 in his summit speech," the presidential office said in a statement.

The president is expected to discuss the government's rapid response measures, the development and implementation of self-diagnosis applications, and the public's voluntary activities. He will also talk about measures to support small businesses and vulnerable groups.

There have been 9,137 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Korea, with the death toll standing at 126.