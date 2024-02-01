S. Korea's Online Shopping Hits Record High In 2023
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2024 | 11:40 AM
SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) South Korea's online shopping hit a record high last year due to solid demand for travel, food and e-coupon services, statistical office data showed Thursday.
Shopping in cyberspace amounted to 227.35 trillion won (170.8 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2023, up 8.3 percent from a year earlier, according to Statistics Korea.
It marked the highest since relevant data began to be compiled in 2001.
Online demand for travel and transport services spiked 44.0 percent, and the online transaction of e-coupon services soared 34.
9 percent on the back of the spreading trend to provide gifts such as coffee and cake through e-coupons.
Transaction of food and beverage in cyberspace advanced 12.1 percent, and demand for farm goods expanded 14.3 percent.
Online purchases of cosmetics, household items, auto parts, mobile devices and furniture all increased, but those for computers, home appliances, and sports items reduced last year.
Mobile shopping through smartphones increased 7.0 percent over the year to 167.83 trillion won (126 billion dollars) in 2023.
