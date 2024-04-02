Open Menu

S. Korea's Overseas Voting Turnout Hits New High For Parliamentary Elections

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2024 | 01:20 PM

S. Korea's overseas voting turnout hits new high for parliamentary elections

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) -- South Korea's overseas voting turnout for parliamentary elections hit a new high of 62.8 percent, the country's election watchdog said Tuesday.

Of 147,989 eligible voters staying abroad, 92,923 voters cast their ballots at 220 polling stations in 115 countries from Wednesday to Monday, according to the National Election Commission (NEC).

The upcoming parliamentary elections were scheduled for April 10, with the early voting set to be held from Friday to Saturday.

This year's overseas voting turnout marked the highest since it was introduced in 2012.

The turnouts had declined from 45.7 percent in the 2012 general elections to 41.4 percent in 2016 and 23.8 percent in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overseas voting turnouts for general elections tended to be lower than presidential elections, of which the turnouts had surpassed 70 percent for the past three elections in 2022, 2017 and 2012.

