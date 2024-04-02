S. Korea's Overseas Voting Turnout Hits New High For Parliamentary Elections
Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2024 | 01:20 PM
SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) -- South Korea's overseas voting turnout for parliamentary elections hit a new high of 62.8 percent, the country's election watchdog said Tuesday.
Of 147,989 eligible voters staying abroad, 92,923 voters cast their ballots at 220 polling stations in 115 countries from Wednesday to Monday, according to the National Election Commission (NEC).
The upcoming parliamentary elections were scheduled for April 10, with the early voting set to be held from Friday to Saturday.
This year's overseas voting turnout marked the highest since it was introduced in 2012.
The turnouts had declined from 45.7 percent in the 2012 general elections to 41.4 percent in 2016 and 23.8 percent in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Overseas voting turnouts for general elections tended to be lower than presidential elections, of which the turnouts had surpassed 70 percent for the past three elections in 2022, 2017 and 2012.
Recent Stories
Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway
Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024
Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’
Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge
Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi
Football: Italian Serie A results -
Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commission Bill in NA
Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid
Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid
Israeli PM vows to enact Al Jazeera news broadcast ban
More Stories From World
-
S. Korea's agricultural products export hits new high in Q15 minutes ago
-
Kiwi meat exporter's annual results reflect challenging market conditions5 minutes ago
-
North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile15 minutes ago
-
Coral fossils found in central China15 minutes ago
-
Russia reports drone attacks over 1,000 km from Ukraine15 minutes ago
-
China condemns Israel strike on Iranian consular annex in Syria25 minutes ago
-
China renews yellow alert for severe convective weather25 minutes ago
-
Iran president says Israel's Syria attack 'will not go unanswered'25 minutes ago
-
Bullet train services suspended in parts of eastern Japan25 minutes ago
-
Australian state uses AI to predict flood risks25 minutes ago
-
S. Korea's construction contracts rebound in Q425 minutes ago
-
Guatemala, Nicaragua to play FIFA World Cup qualifying warmup35 minutes ago