UrduPoint.com

S. Korea's Plastic Card Spending Logs Double-digit Growth In 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2023 | 07:47 PM

S. Korea's plastic card spending logs double-digit growth in 2022

Plastic card spending in South Korea logged a double-digit growth last year owing to the eased measures against the COVID-19 pandemic, central bank data showed on Wednesday

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) --:Plastic card spending in South Korea logged a double-digit growth last year owing to the eased measures against the COVID-19 pandemic, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

The daily average payment through credit, debit, and prepaid cards came to 3.11 trillion won (2.4 billion U.S. dollars) in 2022, up 12.

7 percent from the previous year, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

It was faster than an increase of 9.4 percent in 2021 as the government moderated the anti-virus measures, which boosted outdoor activities and private gatherings.

Credit card spending jumped 13.5 percent, and debit card spending expanded 9.6 percent last year.

Out of the credit card spending, consumption on travel surged 67.1 percent w

Related Topics

Bank South Korea Bank Of Khyber From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Punjab CS inspects free flour points in various di ..

Punjab CS inspects free flour points in various districts

18 minutes ago
 Biden Administration Auctions 73Mln Acres of Oil D ..

Biden Administration Auctions 73Mln Acres of Oil Drilling Area in US Gulf Coast ..

18 minutes ago
 Additional IGP for strict security, enhancing acti ..

Additional IGP for strict security, enhancing actions against crimes

18 minutes ago
 MoHAP launches community awareness campaign to pro ..

MoHAP launches community awareness campaign to promote healthy eating habits

35 minutes ago
 Residents of Hungary's Salgotarjan Vote to Rename ..

Residents of Hungary's Salgotarjan Vote to Rename School Back After Gagarin - Of ..

26 minutes ago
 Netanyahu Rejects Biden's Call Against Judicial Re ..

Netanyahu Rejects Biden's Call Against Judicial Reform in Israel

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.