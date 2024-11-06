Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday congratulated Donald Trump, who claimed victory in the US presidential election, saying he hoped the security allies could work more closely in future.

"Under your strong leadership, the future of the ROK-U.S. alliance and America will shine brighter. Look forward to working closely with you," Yoon posted on X, referring to South Korea by its official acronym.

results put Trump on the verge of beating Democrat Kamala Harris in a stunning White House comeback.

Since North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's second summit with Trump during his first presidency collapsed in Hanoi in 2019, Pyongyang has abandoned diplomacy, doubling down on weapons development and rejecting Washington's offers of talks.

Compared to his dovish predecessor Moon Jae-in, Yoon has taken a tough line with the nuclear-armed North while improving ties with security ally Washington.

The United States said last week that up to 8,000 North Korean troops have reached Russia's border region with Ukraine trained and ready for combat, as Pyongyang's firing of a long-range missile ramped up tensions days before the US election.

North Korea in July said it was "fully ready for all-out confrontation with the US", responding to comments by Trump at the time, touting his ties to Kim.

Trump said "I think he misses me" and it's "nice to get along with somebody that has a lot of nuclear weapons."

While in office Trump met with Kim three times, beginning with a landmark summit in Singapore in June 2018, but the pair failed to make much progress on efforts to denuclearise the North.

A few months after Singapore, Trump famously told a rally of his supporters that the two men had fallen "in love".

But their second summit in Hanoi collapsed in 2019, over sanctions relief and what Pyongyang would be willing to give up in return.

In a commentary released in July, North Korea said while it was true Trump tried to reflect the "special personal relations" between the heads of states, the former US president "did not bring about any substantial positive change".

"Even if any administration takes office in the US, the political climate, which is confused by the infighting of the two parties, does not change and, accordingly, we do not care about this," it added.