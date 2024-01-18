Open Menu

S. Korea's Public-sector Job Growth Slows In 2022

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2024 | 12:00 PM

S. Korea's public-sector job growth slows in 2022

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) -- South Korea's public-sector job growth slowed down for the second consecutive year in 2022, statistical office data showed Thursday.

The number of jobs in the public sector rose 39,000 to 2,878,000 in 2022 compared to the previous year, according to Statistics Korea.

It marked the highest since relevant data began to be compiled in 2016, but the job growth slowed after expanding 164,000 in 2020 and 73,000 in 2021.

Those working in the public sector accounted for 10.2 percent of the country's total employees in 2022, down from 10.3 percent in the previous year.

The number of employees, hired by the government, increased 36,000 over the year to 2,464,000 in 2022, while the number of those employed by state-run companies added 3,000 to 414,000.

By age, those in their 40s took up the highest 26.6 percent of the total employees in the public sector, followed by those in their 30s with 24.7 percent and those in their 50s with 24.1 percent.

By industry, jobs in the public administration, defense and social security sector made up the highest 48.3 percent of the total, trailed by the education service segment with 27.2 percent and the health and social welfare field with 4.0 percent.

Related Topics

Education Job South Korea 2016 2020 From Government Industry Jobs

Recent Stories

Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: In ..

Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister

1 hour ago
 Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' a ..

Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

3 hours ago
 SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food man ..

SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area

12 hours ago
 CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely ele ..

CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections

12 hours ago
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment af ..

Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power

12 hours ago
 Infrastructure of city can be improved through pub ..

Infrastructure of city can be improved through public-private partnership projec ..

12 hours ago
 AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment pr ..

AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment process

12 hours ago
 Meeting held to review election arrangements in Ab ..

Meeting held to review election arrangements in Abbottabad

12 hours ago
 ECP's code of conduct to be ensured during electio ..

ECP's code of conduct to be ensured during election campaign: DIG

13 hours ago
 CCPO reviews performance of Investigation Wing

CCPO reviews performance of Investigation Wing

13 hours ago

More Stories From World