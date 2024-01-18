(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) -- South Korea's public-sector job growth slowed down for the second consecutive year in 2022, statistical office data showed Thursday.

The number of jobs in the public sector rose 39,000 to 2,878,000 in 2022 compared to the previous year, according to Statistics Korea.

It marked the highest since relevant data began to be compiled in 2016, but the job growth slowed after expanding 164,000 in 2020 and 73,000 in 2021.

Those working in the public sector accounted for 10.2 percent of the country's total employees in 2022, down from 10.3 percent in the previous year.

The number of employees, hired by the government, increased 36,000 over the year to 2,464,000 in 2022, while the number of those employed by state-run companies added 3,000 to 414,000.

By age, those in their 40s took up the highest 26.6 percent of the total employees in the public sector, followed by those in their 30s with 24.7 percent and those in their 50s with 24.1 percent.

By industry, jobs in the public administration, defense and social security sector made up the highest 48.3 percent of the total, trailed by the education service segment with 27.2 percent and the health and social welfare field with 4.0 percent.