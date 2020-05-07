(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) South Korea's ruling Democratic Party elected on Thursday Kim Tae-nyeon, who has close ties with President Moon Jae-in, as its new floor leader in an absolute majority of the vote, the country's Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday.

According to the media outlet, Kim pledged to revive the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic by working closely with the government and the presidential administration.

"I will seek internal unity of the party and focus on (enhancing coordination) among the ruling party, the government and Cheong Wa Dae [executive office] to overcome the COVID-19 crisis," the new leader was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Kim has replaced Lee In-young for a one-year term.

South Korea has so far registered over 10,800 COVID-19 cases, 256 deaths and almost 10,000 recoveries.