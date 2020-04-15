South Korea's ruling Democratic Party of President Moon Jae-in is on track to win a majority in the nation's parliamentary election taking place amid the coronavirus pandemic, exit polls conducted by the KBS broadcaster showed on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) South Korea's ruling Democratic Party of President Moon Jae-in is on track to win a majority in the nation's parliamentary election taking place amid the coronavirus pandemic, exit polls conducted by the KBS broadcaster showed on Wednesday.

According to the polls, the liberal Democratic Party is on track to win 155-178 seats in the 300-seat National Assembly.

It is followed by the conservative United Future Party, the main opposition faction, that is projected to win 107-130 seats.

The Justice Party is expected to secure 5-7 seats, the liberal People Party is set to get 2-4 seats, and the Open Democratic Party is projected to win 1-3 seats.

As of 5:00 p.m. local time (08:00 GMT), one hour prior to the closure of polling stations, 62.6 percent, or 27.5 million people of some 44 million eligible voters, cast their ballots in the parliamentary election.

Record 35 parties registered their candidates. Voters will pick 253 lawmakers from first-past-the-post Constituencies and 47 members of parliament from proportional party lists.