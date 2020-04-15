UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea's Ruling Democratic Party Eyes Majority In Parliamentary Vote - Exit Polls

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 03:12 PM

S. Korea's Ruling Democratic Party Eyes Majority in Parliamentary Vote - Exit Polls

South Korea's ruling Democratic Party of President Moon Jae-in is on track to win a majority in the nation's parliamentary election taking place amid the coronavirus pandemic, exit polls conducted by the KBS broadcaster showed on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) South Korea's ruling Democratic Party of President Moon Jae-in is on track to win a majority in the nation's parliamentary election taking place amid the coronavirus pandemic, exit polls conducted by the KBS broadcaster showed on Wednesday.

According to the polls, the liberal Democratic Party is on track to win 155-178 seats in the 300-seat National Assembly.

It is followed by the conservative United Future Party, the main opposition faction, that is projected to win 107-130 seats.

The Justice Party is expected to secure 5-7 seats, the liberal People Party is set to get 2-4 seats, and the Open Democratic Party is projected to win 1-3 seats.

As of 5:00 p.m. local time (08:00 GMT), one hour prior to the closure of polling stations, 62.6 percent, or 27.5 million people of some 44 million eligible voters, cast their ballots in the parliamentary election.

Record 35 parties registered their candidates. Voters will pick 253 lawmakers from first-past-the-post Constituencies and 47 members of parliament from proportional party lists.

Related Topics

Election National Assembly Parliament South Korea From Million Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Woman commits suicide in Faisalabad

5 seconds ago

International Monetary Fund (IMF) okays $230 mn in ..

7 seconds ago

Moscow to review virus lockdown passes over metro ..

9 seconds ago

German Foreign Minister Criticizes Trump For Freez ..

1 minute ago

Kremlin on NYT Article on 'Disinformation:' Regret ..

1 minute ago

Japan city seeks raincoats as emergency protection ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.