S. Korea's Ruling, Opposition Forces Unanimous In Condemning N. Korea's Latest Launch

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 18, 2022 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) South Korea's ruling party and its main rival in the opposition on Friday condemned the latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile by North Korea, warning Pyongyang that launches might backfire and lead to "self-destruction."

Earlier in the day, North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan which fell within Japan's exclusive economic zone. Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said that the missile could have traveled over 15,000 kilometers (9,320 miles) and reached the US if it had been launched on a different trajectory.

"We warn North Korea. Reckless provocations will only bring about its self-destruction and give an opportunity for the international community to strengthen cooperation for deterrence against North Korea," the ruling People Power Party's spokesperson, Yang Kum-hee, was quoted by the South Korean news agency Yonhap as saying.

South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party has also condemned North Korea for threatening peace on the Korean Peninsula and in the whole region by breaking its moratorium on testing intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), party spokesperson An Ho-young was cited as saying in the report.

In 2017, North Korea voluntarily declared a moratorium on ICBM testing. In March 2022, the country broke its self-imposed moratorium by testing a ballistic missile for the first time in five years.

North Korea has conducted dozens of test launches since the start of 2022. Pyongyang said North Korea's military-related activities came in response to "provocations" by the United States and its regional allies, South Korea and Japan.

