S. Korea's Scandal-plagued Opposition Leader Is Election's Big Winner
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2024 | 10:40 AM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) The big winner in South Korea's election is the country's most controversial politician: opposition leader Lee Jae-myung.
His Democratic Party (DP) is heading towards a landslide win, making the scandal-plagued liberal a real danger to beleaguered President Yoon Suk Yeol.
A former factory worker who played up his rags-to-riches tale to rise to the top of Korean politics, Lee lost the 2022 presidential election to arch-rival Yoon by the narrowest margin in the country's history -- but now he's back for revenge.
With his party and its satellite set to boost their parliamentary majority according to initial exit polls -- though unlikely to win a super majority, which would allow them to impeach Yoon -- Lee is set to dominate South Korean politics, analysts say.
He's also well-positioned to run again and take Yoon's job when the president's single five-year term ends in 2027.
The Democratic Party's parliamentary victory "will present Lee great momentum in his pursuit of the presidency," said Bae Kang-hun, a political consultant, adding that many of the DP's new lawmakers were staunch Lee allies.
"They will help him a great deal in the parliament to pave the way for him to get the party nomination," to run as the DP's presidential candidate in 2027, he added.
Lee, who was stabbed in the neck in January by a man pretending to be his supporter, rebounded from his 2022 presidential election loss to lead the DP with a pledge to "punish" Yoon through polls.
He had long called for the parliamentary elections Wednesday to serve as a referendum on the president, saying the vote allowed "the people to decide whether the government should keep the power or be punished over its two-year governance."
- 'Strong anger' -
The rise of a newly-formed Rebuilding Korea party, led by former justice minister Cho Kuk, which is projected to win 12 to 14 seats, also shows the scale of voter discontent with the two main parties, experts say.
The verdict "is a clear referendum on Yoon," said political analyst Yum Seung-yul.
"The figures today represent strong anger of the people at Yoon for his two-year governance," he said, adding the key question now was "whether Yoon will change his governing style for the remainder of his term."
For years, Lee has sought to emphasise the stark contrast between his life story and that of Yoon, who was raised in an affluent family.
While he was running for president, his campaign published two photographs: one showed a floppy-haired young Lee in an ill-fitting suit and the other a teenage Yoon in a bow tie.
He also promoted policies including cash handouts to young adults, free school uniforms and free maternity care, and has previously vowed to expand his universal basic income scheme nationwide as president.
Such proposals have found support in South Korea, amid growing worries about inequality, sky-high housing prices and youth unemployment.
"I escaped poverty, but many around me are still stuck... I want to change the system," he told AFP before the 2022 election.
But his opponents accuse him of being a populist who will pile on debt to pay for these schemes.
Lee's journey up the ranks of South Korean politics has also been marred by scandal, and he is under investigation in a slew of cases, which he claims are politically motivated.
He faces trial on charges of bribery linked to a firm that is suspected of illicitly transferring $8 million to North Korea.
Lee is also accused of a breach of duty that allegedly resulted in a loss of 20 billion won ($14.8 million) for a company owned by Seongnam city when he was its mayor.
There had been calls even from within his own party for Lee to step aside -- but the party's election victory Wednesday will "silence dissent", political pundit Yoo Jung-hoon said.
"He has produced the outcome, which will cement his path towards the next presidential run. With this outcome, he has become parliament's most powerful politician."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique
Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups
More Stories From World
-
Top players seek calm in final preparations on eve of Masters16 minutes ago
-
Man stabs one person dead in Bordeaux: police17 minutes ago
-
Bumpy ride for electric cars in Europe17 minutes ago
-
Australia PM unveils plan to overhaul economy, invest in green energy26 minutes ago
-
Defending champion Rublev out of Monte Carlo Masters, Sinner progresses27 minutes ago
-
Osaka returns to BJK Cup duty with hopeful eye on Olympics36 minutes ago
-
Bitcoin miners face survival test in 'halving'36 minutes ago
-
South Korea opposition set for landslide in parliamentary election36 minutes ago
-
Biden 'considering' Australian request to drop Assange case37 minutes ago
-
Foreign envoys praise prosperous Xinjiang at conference37 minutes ago
-
Bitcoin world faces 'halving': what's happening?46 minutes ago
-
Tokyo shares open down, yen dips further46 minutes ago