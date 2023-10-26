SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Cargo processed at South Korean seaports fell 3.9 percent in the third quarter owing to economic downturn, government data showed on Thursday.

Cargo handled at ports across the country amounted to 376.21 million tons in the July-September quarter compared with 391.54 million tons in the same quarter of last year, according to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.

Of the total, cargo relevant to export and import diminished 2.5 percent over the year to 320.

67 million tons in the third quarter.

Container cargo processed at seaports nationwide advanced 5.5 percent to 7.53 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in the cited quarter.

The export-import container cargo gained 6.0 percent to 4.31 million TEUs, while the transshipment cargo, or cargo handled here en route to other destination, expanded 5.7 percent to 3.18 million TEUs.

The port-processed non-container cargo shrank 7.7 percent year-on-year to 245.57 million tons in the third quarter.