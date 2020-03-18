UrduPoint.com
S. Korea's Statistics Shows COVID-19 Not Necessarily 'Disease of Elderly' - WHO Official

As almost 20 percent of coronavirus-related deaths in South Korea are people under 60, one should not assume that COVID-19 is a "disease of the elderly," the executive director for the World Health Organization (WHO)'s Health Emergencies Programme, Michael Ryan, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) As almost 20 percent of coronavirus-related deaths in South Korea are people under 60, one should not assume that COVID-19 is a "disease of the elderly," the executive director for the World Health Organization (WHO)'s Health Emergencies Programme, Michael Ryan, said on Wednesday.

"If you look at the case studies produced and published on Korea, almost 20 percent of their deaths have occurred in people under 60. So the idea that this is purely a disease that causes death in older people, we need to be very careful with it, and physicians again in Italy and Korea will attest to this.

This isn't just a disease of the elderly. There is no question that younger, healthier people experience a much overall less severe disease, but a significant number of otherwise healthy adults can develop a more severe form of the disease. That's why we need to be ever vigilant in ensuring that we observe everyone, even the mild cases for any signs of clinical progression to grow more serious disease," the WHO official said at a press conference.

South Korea has registered 8,413 COVID-19 cases and 84 deaths.

