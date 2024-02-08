S. Korea's Tax Revenue Logs Double-digit Fall In 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2024 | 10:50 AM
SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) South Korea's tax revenue logged a double-digit fall last year due to economic slowdown and the real estate market slump, government data showed Thursday.
Tax revenue retreated 51.9 trillion won (39.1 billion U.S. Dollars), or 13.1 percent, to 344.1 trillion won (259.2 billion dollars) in 2023 compared to the previous year, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
Income tax revenue decreased by 12.9 trillion won (9.7 billion dollars) last year as the faltering property market lowered revenue from housing transactions.
Corporate tax collection dwindled by 23.2 trillion won (17.5 billion dollars) as corporate earnings declined on economic downturn.
Total revenue, including tax and non-tax revenues, diminished by 77 trillion won (58 billion dollars) to 497 trillion won (374.4 billion dollars) in 2023.
Total expenditure was reduced by 69.3 trillion won (52.2 billion dollars) to 490.4 trillion won (369.4 billion dollars).
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024
Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges
SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir
After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera
January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain
ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi
Rawalpindi all set for Feb 8 polls
Commonwealth observer condemns terrorist attacks in Pakistan in run-up to polls
Stock markets mixed as investors digest corporate results
UN chief slams two 'horrific' explosions in Pishin, Qila Saifullah on polls' eve
Chile's biggest botanical garden like 'smoker's lung' after wildfire
More Stories From World
-
Japan's current account surplus surges to 20.63 trln yen in 202351 seconds ago
-
Pakistani peacekeepers protect thousands of South Sudanese from floods via dykes: UN21 minutes ago
-
Disney beats forecasts as streaming struggles improve2 hours ago
-
World sees first 12 months above 1.5C warming level: climate monitor2 hours ago
-
Christian Horner - Red Bull mastermind in the eye of a storm2 hours ago
-
Blinken says still 'space for agreement' on Gaza hostages2 hours ago
-
Nigerians celebrate tense Africa Cup semi-final win2 hours ago
-
EU says Senegal election delay 'taints' democratic tradition2 hours ago
-
De Rossi's revitalised Roma face first test against Inter2 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table2 hours ago
-
Spanish farmers block roads for second day2 hours ago
-
US finds missing helicopter, searching for five Marines2 hours ago