SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) South Korea's tax revenue logged a double-digit fall last year due to economic slowdown and the real estate market slump, government data showed Thursday.

Tax revenue retreated 51.9 trillion won (39.1 billion U.S. Dollars), or 13.1 percent, to 344.1 trillion won (259.2 billion dollars) in 2023 compared to the previous year, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

Income tax revenue decreased by 12.9 trillion won (9.7 billion dollars) last year as the faltering property market lowered revenue from housing transactions.

Corporate tax collection dwindled by 23.2 trillion won (17.5 billion dollars) as corporate earnings declined on economic downturn.

Total revenue, including tax and non-tax revenues, diminished by 77 trillion won (58 billion dollars) to 497 trillion won (374.4 billion dollars) in 2023.

Total expenditure was reduced by 69.3 trillion won (52.2 billion dollars) to 490.4 trillion won (369.4 billion dollars).