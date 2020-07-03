South Korea's top nuclear negotiator Lee Do-hoon has met separately with the Russian and Chinese ambassadors in Seoul to discuss the ongoing situation on the Korean Peninsula, according to domestic media reports on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) South Korea's top nuclear negotiator Lee Do-hoon has met separately with the Russian and Chinese ambassadors in Seoul to discuss the ongoing situation on the Korean Peninsula, according to domestic media reports on Friday.

Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming was the first official to arrive at the Foreign Ministry's building in Seoul, the Yonhap news agency stated. Xing told reporters that the relationship between Seoul and Pyongyang would be a major topic of the talks, the agency said.

Later in the day, Russian Ambassador Andrey Kulik also arrived at the Foreign Ministry building, the agency said.

"I'll discuss the Korean Peninsula issue with Special Representative Lee," Kulik told reporters, as quoted by the agency.

In June, Lee and his counterpart in Washington Stephen Biegun held talks amid a recent uptick in inter-Korean tensions after a liaison office in the border town of Kaesong was blown up by the North Korean military.

Seoul has urged South Korean activists to stop sending propaganda leaflets across the border amid the rising tensions.