S. Korea's Unsold Homes Fall For 8th Month In October

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2023 | 06:12 PM

South Korea's unsold homes fell for the eighth straight month as local builders refrained from new home construction amid the faltering housing market, government data showed Thursday

The number of unsold homes nationwide came in at 58,299 at the end of October, down 2.5 percent from a month earlier, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

The number of unsold homes nationwide came in at 58,299 at the end of October, down 2.5 percent from a month earlier, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

The country's unsold houses began to grow from about 14,000 in late 2021 due to higher borrowing costs, but the number stayed downward for the eighth month amid a low supply of new homes.

The country's central bank had left its policy rate unchanged at 3.50 percent since January, after increasing it by 3.0 percentage points for the past one and a half years.

The number of unsold homes in the capital Seoul and its surrounding metropolitan area, in which about half of the country's population resides, slipped 4.5 percent from a month earlier to 7,327 at the end of October.

