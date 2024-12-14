Open Menu

S. Korea's Yoon: From Rising Star To Impeachment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) South Korean's Yoon Suk Yeol rose from public prosecutor to the nation's highest office in just a few years, but as president he staggered from scandal to scandal before plunging the country into crisis by declaring martial law.

The lurch back to South Korea's dark days of military rule only lasted a few hours, and after a night of protests and high drama last week Yoon was forced into a U-turn.

But polls show a huge majority of citizens want him out and lawmakers voted Saturday to impeach him. He is now the third South Korean president to be impeached by parliamentary vote, and if upheld by the Constitutional Court would be the second to be removed from office.

This week Yoon had vowed to fight "until the very last minute" in a defiant public address in which he doubled down on claims the opposition was in league with South Korea's communist enemies.

- Born in dictatorship -

Born in Seoul in 1960 months before a military coup, Yoon studied law and went on to become a star public prosecutor and anti-corruption crusader.

He played an instrumental role in Park Geun-hye, South Korea's first female president, being impeached in 2016 and later convicted for abuse of power and imprisoned.

As the country's top prosecutor in 2019, he also indicted a senior aide of Park's successor, Moon Jae-in, in a fraud and bribery case.

The conservative People Power Party (PPP), in opposition at the time, liked what they saw and convinced Yoon to become their presidential candidate.

He duly won in March 2022, beating Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party, but by the narrowest margin in South Korean history.

